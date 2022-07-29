Sheriff: Shots fired after barfight in Ascension Parish, deputies searching for suspect

GONZALES - A man fled the scene after firing multiple gunshots at an occupied truck outside of an Ascension Parish bar.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of gunfire at the Corner Bar on Bayou Narcisse and Roddy Roads sometime Thursday.

Deputies are searching for Micca Dotson, 31, after an investigation showed he fired multiple times at a truck with three passengers following an altercation. Dotson fled the scene before deputies arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Once arrested, Dotson will be charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons. Anyone with information regarding Dotson's possible whereabouts is encouraged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).