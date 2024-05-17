New magnet programs coming to four EBR schools

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has been awarded a $15 million Magnet Schools Assistance Program (MSAP) grant over five years to implement an Innovative Arts Magnet Cluster, resulting the development of four new magnet schools.

McKinley Elementary, Broadmoor Elementary, BR (School of the Arts) Conservatory, and McKinley High are the four district schools selected for transformative magnet program development.

Initially scheduled for the Broadmoor Middle site, the BR Conservatory will feature a program where students choose a specialty in the Performing Arts. As part of the program, each school will feature a visual and performing arts theme emphasizing broadcast journalism. In addition, the program at McKinley High will feature a Teaching Training Center.

There are no academic requirements for these programs. The district will begin accepting applications for McKinley Elementary, Broadmoor Elementary, and McKinley High programs on Monday, May 27, 2024. Applications for the BR Conservatory will be available during the first application period in the fall.