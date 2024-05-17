77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary Police searching for man who stole $300 in merchandise from Home Depot

23 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, May 17 2024 May 17, 2024 May 17, 2024 4:53 PM May 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — The Zachary Police Department is searching for a man who stole $300 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot.

Police released a surveillance picture of the man, who was wearing basketball shorts, a hoodie and a hat. He appears to be carrying a box with a DeWalt tool in it and a Home Depot branded bucket.

Police said the man left the store in a white Toyota Corolla.

Trending News

If you have information on the identity of this individual, call 225-654-1921.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days