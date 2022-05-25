Sheriff's deputy shot, wounded in St. Tammany; 13-year-old suspect in custody

ST. TAMMANY - A sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after being shot by a teenager while on patrol Wednesday morning.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Deputy Kenneth Doby was patrolling the Waldheim area after a reported burglary at a nearby business. The sheriff's office said Doby spotted a juvenile walking through the area around 3 a.m. and approached him.

That person, later said to be a 13-year-old, pulled out a weapon and shot the deputy.

Other sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, and Doby was able to help take the shooter into custody before paramedics arrived to evaluate him.

Doby was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.