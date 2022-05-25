80°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff's deputy shot, wounded in St. Tammany; 13-year-old suspect in custody
ST. TAMMANY - A sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after being shot by a teenager while on patrol Wednesday morning.
According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Deputy Kenneth Doby was patrolling the Waldheim area after a reported burglary at a nearby business. The sheriff's office said Doby spotted a juvenile walking through the area around 3 a.m. and approached him.
That person, later said to be a 13-year-old, pulled out a weapon and shot the deputy.
Other sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, and Doby was able to help take the shooter into custody before paramedics arrived to evaluate him.
Doby was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sheriff's deputy shot, wounded in St. Tammany; 13-year-old suspect in custody
-
Baton Rouge security company offers active-shooter technology as part of security training
-
Central City Council approves funding for more license plate readers
-
Laplace bracing for 2022 hurricane season
-
After owners' sex crime arrests, Tiki Tubing no longer plans to open...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...