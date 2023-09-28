Sheriff: Alleged relationship between student, teacher at Tangipahoa school under investigation

HAMMOND - Investigators are examining claims that a female teacher at a Tangipahoa Parish school was involved in a sexual relationship with a student, resulting in a pregnancy and the recent birth of a child.

The sheriff's office on Thursday responded to inquiries this week from WBRZ News 2 with confirmation that it had received a report on Sunday.

That report claims that a now-17-year-old student fathered a child with a Tangipahoa School System employee.

The statement from the sheriff does not specify the school involved, but sources tell WBRZ that the teacher and student were both at Loranger High School.

The department's juvenile detectives are handling the case.

"While we cannot share specific details regarding the investigation, we can confirm that the allegations were dealt with promptly, and the investigation process has been rigorous and thorough," Sheriff Daniel Edwards said. "This type of investigation is time-consuming and is being handled with great care. Under no circumstances will we be rushed for closure."

Edwards also said the school system has informed his detectives that the teacher involved recently resigned from her position.

District officials had not provided a response to WBRZ when asked this week about the matter.

The criminal investigation is ongoing; no arrests have been made.

Louisiana law establishes numerous prohibitions of sexual activity between an educator and students. Details can be found here.