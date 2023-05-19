Sheriff: 18-year-old & minor face charges in EBR, East Feliciana after pair wrecked stolen car

ETHEL - Deputies in East Feliciana Parish arrested an 18-year-old and a minor after finding a stolen car rolled over in a ditch Wednesday.

The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday that a deputy first found the car flipped over along LA 957 in Ethel. Upon spotting the deputy, one suspect who was still standing by the wreck ran away.

Deputies looked inside the car and found that the ignition switch had been removed and the vehicle was hotwired.

Neighbors were able to help deputies determine that two people were inside the car when it crashed, and both suspects were captured soon afterward. One of them was identified as 18-year-old Jalen Johnson of Baton Rouge, and the other was not named because of his age.

Police determined that the car, a Kia Soul, was taken from a used car lot in Baton Rouge and that the license plate was stolen from another identical car and placed on the vehicle.

Johnson was booked in East Feliciana for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, hit and run, driving without a license, improper vehicle equipment, careless operation of and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. The minor was cited for obstructing a police investigation and released to his parents.

Both are reportedly facing charges in Baton Rouge for the initial theft.