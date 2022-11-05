66°
Shaq shakes hands with Brian Kelly before LSU and Alabama game

1 hour 2 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, November 05 2022 Nov 5, 2022 November 05, 2022 5:23 PM November 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: @LSUFootball

BATON ROUGE - LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal shook hands with LSU head football coach Brian Kelly before the Tigers take on the Crimson Tide in Death Valley. 

O'Neal is immortalized on LSU's campus, with a 900-pound bronze statue sitting outside of the PMAC. 

