61°
Latest Weather Blog
SEC announces kickoff time for LSU's regular season finale
COLLEGE STATION, Tex. - LSU will close out the regular season at night in College Station.
The SEC announced Monday that the Tigers will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 6 p.m. Nov. 26.
#SECFB ???? ?????????????? ????— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 14, 2022
?? https://t.co/thM2orvo3I pic.twitter.com/2AGwDpETYR
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Volunteers say cleaning blighted area is about more than just litter
-
Barber shop gives children a love for literacy
-
Vehicle on fire stops traffic on I-10 at Washington Street
-
Decades-old tree may have helped save children when car came flying toward...
-
Unsolved Thanksgiving murder is driving one family to help others