Seasonal allergies affecting pets in Baton Rouge area; see how to help

BATON ROUGE - It’s that time of year when pollen is everywhere, and it doesn’t just affect humans. It can also affect our pets at home, just like Milo.

Milo is just eight months old and suffers from itchy, dry, and irritated skin due to a pollen allergy.

Milo’s owner, Destiny Jones, didn’t even know dogs can be allergic to pollen. Jones took him to the vet the second she saw there was a problem.

“When I seen the red markings on his chest now that really raised concern,” Jones said. “I'm like okay what is going on with my puppy?”

However, it wasn’t just the rash that raised concern. Jones says the way Milo licked his paws was the true scare.

“Not just normal licking the paws like he would get deep into his toes, and that's how I could tell that it was really bothering him because he will whine while he's licking his paws,” Jones said.

Hannah Bush, who runs a Baton Rouge doggie daycare and grooming business, says it’s pretty common for dogs to have an allergy to pollen.

“Red inflamed skin they're constantly licking at their feet and their belly, head shaking, consistent ear infections are really common problems on the dogs that have allergies,” Bush said.

Unfortunately, Milo has all of these symptoms, but Bush says there are ways to soothe the irritation, and the key is to keep his skin moisturized.

“Of course, salmon oil in their diet is where I would start things like pet relief CBD topicals can apply directly to their skin for instant relief and from irritation as well,” Bush said.

Oatmeal shampoo is another highly used product to relieve some of that inch and it’s great for long-term treatment.

If you notice your dog has irritated skin and is really licking and biting their paws, they could be allergic to pollen just like many of us are.