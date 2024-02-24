Saturday PM Forecast: Sunny skies tomorrow, cloud cover increases next week

Another beautiful day is in store for tomorrow with plentiful sunshine. That is expected to change next week as clouds will steadily increase.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, lows are going to be in the mid 40's under clear skies. After that cool morning start, plentiful sunshine will allow highs to get into the upper 70's. Overall, tomorrow is shaping up to great day for any outdoor plans or activities.

Up Next: Temperatures are expected to climb even more next week. Monday, highs will be in the lower 80's. Tuesday, highs could find themselves closer to the mid 80's. Skies will be clear Monday morning, but some cumulus clouds will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Clouds will increase even more after dark on Monday. Expect partly sunny skies on Tuesday. A cold front will then advance towards the area on Wednesday. Ahead of the front, skies will be overcast and isolated light showers will be possible. The front will drop high temperatures over 15 degrees for Thursday. Rain chances will actually begin to pick up again Friday and Saturday. There is a bit of uncertainty with the forecast on those days. The main point of uncertainty is the exact rain coverage on those two days. This forecast should get more refined in the coming days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.