Saints safety Marcus Maye suspended 3 games for violating NFL's substance abuse policy
NEW ORLEANS - Marcus Maye, an early standout in the Saints' stellar defense through two weeks, will be sidelined for three games due to a violation of the league's substance abuse policy.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on the NFL's decision Wednesday.
Saints safety Marcus Maye has been suspended without pay for the next three games for violating the NFL Policy on Substances of Abuse.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2023
