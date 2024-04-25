80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints prepare to fill key holes with 2024 NFL Draft

3 hours 11 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, April 25 2024 Apr 25, 2024 April 25, 2024 3:35 PM April 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

DETROIT, MI - The New Orleans Saints head into the 2024 NFL Draft with some glaring needs on both sides of the ball. 

They have only one pick currently in the 1st round of the draft with the 14th overall pick. 

The Saints are in need of finding depth in the trenches, especially after offensive lineman James Hurst retired from the NFL on Wednesday. 

Current betting odds from Draftkings Sportsbook have the position of the 1st drafted player for the Saints to be an offensive lineman at -600 odds. 

The 1st round begins on Thursday night at 7 p.m. and will be aired on WBRZ. 

Saints 2024 draft picks (9):

Round 1, pick 14
Round 2, pick 45 (acquired from Denver Broncos in Sean Payton trade)
Round 5, pick 150
Round 5, pick 168 (compensatory pick)
Round 5, pick 170 (compensatory pick)
Round 5, pick 175 (compensatory pick)
Round 6, pick 190
Round 6, pick 199 (acquired from Eagles in C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade)
Round 7, pick 239 (acquired from Denver Broncos in Wil Lutz trade)

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days