Rock'n the Bayou returns to Gonzales after years-long hiatus

GONZALES - It's busy at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. Crew operators set up large equipment getting it ready for the Rock'n the Bayou concert.

The concert has been canceled four times since 2019.



"It's been a running joke with us, and we just sit back and set another date. We just go 'gosh, it's three months away let's just hope we don't get canceled again,'" said Scott Innes, the concert promoter.



Innes says it hasn't been just one thing.



"We had three COVID cancellations and one hurricane, Ida. So we are ready to party hard for this show," Innes said.

He says it's time for the show to go on, especially since COVID-19 put a stop to everything for a while.



"When you are putting on events in the middle of a pandemic and nobody is showing up, and bands are not coming, you are out of work," said Innes.



Normally, in the past two years, Innes would have put on 15 shows. Because of COVID, tomorrow will only make three.

With the recent Omicron surge, concerns started to rise. He feared this show would get canceled. Instead, he faced another problem.



"Flights are being canceled all over the place. We had Night Ranger for example. They were flying in here, but they are bussing here because their flight got canceled," Innes said.



With COVID cases rising because of the Omicron variant, Innes says some extra safety measures will be in place.



"Wear your mask if you want to. We will have hand sanitizer stations," Innes said.

However, proof of vaccination will not be required.



"We have to learn to live with what we have been dealt with. Just come have a good time with us. Social distance at your leisure. We want everybody to come out, bring your families and have a good time," Innes said.

If you purchased a ticket for the concert anywhere between 2019 and now, it will be honored at Saturday's show.

Ticket information can be found here.