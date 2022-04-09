Report: Sen. Karen Carter Peterson under federal investigation after resignation Friday

BATON ROUGE - Longtime Senator Karen Carter Peterson, who resigned Friday, is the subject of a federal investigation, according to NOLA.com.

Specifics surrounding the investigation have not been released, but a source told NOLA.com the probe was financial and linked to Peterson's gambling addiction.

Peterson cited her addiction and depression as the reasons she was resigning from office.

This is a developing story.