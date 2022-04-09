59°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: Sen. Karen Carter Peterson under federal investigation after resignation Friday
BATON ROUGE - Longtime Senator Karen Carter Peterson, who resigned Friday, is the subject of a federal investigation, according to NOLA.com.
Specifics surrounding the investigation have not been released, but a source told NOLA.com the probe was financial and linked to Peterson's gambling addiction.
Peterson cited her addiction and depression as the reasons she was resigning from office.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Environmental officials respond after 2 On Your Side story on red dust...
-
Witnesses testify Friday in LSU basketball star's killing
-
EBR Schools focusing on retaining teachers amid resignation crisis
-
Strawberry Festival returns to Ponchatoula for 50th anniversary celebration
-
Suspected gang member stabbed at East Baton Rouge jail just a day...