Relative shoots family member in altercation off Joor Road Thursday

Thursday, February 24 2022
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - A family member shot an older relative in what deputies said was a domestic situation on Tracey Ave., off Joor Road Thursday afternoon.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a shooting at a home on the 9000 block of Tracey Ave. around 4 p.m.  A man had been shot and was taken to the hospital, deputies said.

The sheriff's office did not have additional information.

