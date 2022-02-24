77°
Latest Weather Blog
Relative shoots family member in altercation off Joor Road Thursday
BATON ROUGE - A family member shot an older relative in what deputies said was a domestic situation on Tracey Ave., off Joor Road Thursday afternoon.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a shooting at a home on the 9000 block of Tracey Ave. around 4 p.m. A man had been shot and was taken to the hospital, deputies said.
Trending News
The sheriff's office did not have additional information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Massive multi-million dollar sinkhole repair job underway in EBR
-
Central home engulfed in flames Wednesday night
-
I-10 moving down to one lane, first-responders making plans for increased traffic
-
In latest estimate, DOTD says Mississippi River bridge project to cost $2...
-
Spanish Town parade organizers meet to discuss driver safety
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart
-
Live Oak's Rayden Ingram trying to etch his name alongside his brothers...