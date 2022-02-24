Relative shoots family member in altercation off Joor Road Thursday

BATON ROUGE - A family member shot an older relative in what deputies said was a domestic situation on Tracey Ave., off Joor Road Thursday afternoon.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a shooting at a home on the 9000 block of Tracey Ave. around 4 p.m. A man had been shot and was taken to the hospital, deputies said.

The sheriff's office did not have additional information.