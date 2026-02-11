74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Qualifying period opens for candidates running for US Senate, Congress, multiple state offices

35 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, February 11 2026 Feb 11, 2026 February 11, 2026 10:05 AM February 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The qualifying period for the May 16 party primary and municipal primary election started Monday. 

Candidates for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Bill Cassidy and all six congressional seats across Louisiana must qualify at the Louisiana State Archives located at 3851 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. 

Candidates for the following must also qualify during the period: 

- Associate Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court, Districts 1, 3 and 4
- Public Service Commission, Districts 1 and 5
- Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, District 1

Click here to see the Secretary of State's list of candidates as they qualify.

In 2024, the Louisiana Legislature voted to change to a closed party primary system for the following offices: U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Louisiana Supreme Court, Public Service Commission (PSC) and Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE).

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days