LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament

2 hours 19 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, March 02 2026 Mar 2, 2026 March 02, 2026 4:48 PM March 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Women's Basketball team is hosting a send-off party on Wednesday prior to the team leaving for Greenville, South Carolina, for this year's SEC Tournament. 

Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will lead the festivities, which will feature interviews with players and coaches. 

This will be the team's fifth send-off to the SEC Tournament. 

The send-off party will take place at 2:30 p.m. on the PMAC South Pad.

LSU is the No. 4 seed at the tournament. The Tigers are scheduled to play on Friday at 1:30 p.m. 

