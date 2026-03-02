70°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Women's Basketball team is hosting a send-off party on Wednesday prior to the team leaving for Greenville, South Carolina, for this year's SEC Tournament.
Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will lead the festivities, which will feature interviews with players and coaches.
This will be the team's fifth send-off to the SEC Tournament.
The send-off party will take place at 2:30 p.m. on the PMAC South Pad.
Trending News
LSU is the No. 4 seed at the tournament. The Tigers are scheduled to play on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Proponents and protestors take to LSU campus to voice feelings about conflict...
-
Low-flying helicopters conducting magnetic surveys in Livingston and St. Helena parishes
-
Baton Rouge Police Department investigating shooting near 225 Fest on Saturday
-
Pierre Part man arrested for allegedly beating woman, forcing her into his...
-
Crosswalk signals still not working months after $2.5M Sherwood Forest upgrade
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman