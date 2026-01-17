44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

President Trump endorses Rep. Julia Letlow for potential Senate candidacy

1 hour 16 minutes 2 seconds ago Saturday, January 17 2026 Jan 17, 2026 January 17, 2026 8:52 PM January 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - President Trump endorsed Representative Julia Letlow on Saturday as a potential candidate for one of Louisiana's spots in the United States Senate.

Letlow represents the 5th Congressional District which includes East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes. At this time, she has not announced a campaign for the Senate.

"Should she decide to enter this Race, Julia Letlow has my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump said. "RUN, JULIA, RUN!!!"

His full statement is available below:

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days