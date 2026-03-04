66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston deputies: Woman arrested for theft after parking lot pursuit

2 hours 47 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, March 04 2026 Mar 4, 2026 March 04, 2026 4:35 PM March 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman wanted for felony theft was arrested following a short pursuit in the parking lot of Academy Sports, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said Shireeka Morrison, 31, was traveling in a gray Honda SUV while visiting Academy Sports when she led a "brief vehicle chase in the parking lot."

Trending News

LPSO said Morrison was in possession of stolen items from Academy. Officials said she also stole from Carter's and other outlets in Baton Rouge. She was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days