Latest Weather Blog
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
BATON ROUGE - The Prairieville Hurricanes are on the doorstep of history, but that's not something Prairieville head coach Chase Delrie had in mind when he took this job.
"I knew it was going to be a job where we were going to have an opportunity to create success," said Delrie. "I felt like it wouldn't take a long time. But you know, for us to be, in the Final Four, one win away from the state championship here in year two, is not something I would have expected."
Delrie and his players can say they've been here since the beginning.
"It started with us, really just building this environment and community within our locker room," said senior guard Marly Gatlin.
Now that the Hurricanes have arrived in the final four, this team has a chance to be the first Prairieville program to ever earn the title of state champion.
"Trailblazers, you know, the opportunity to kind of show the way for the future and what's to come. These girls have done a great job of, kind of writing their own story, setting the standard and putting into work what we expect and what we hope for for years to come," said Delrie.
A loss in the first round of the state tournament last year only helped fuel the oncoming storm
Trending News
"People really not having expectations, counting us out, downing us and being able to build something a lot of people don't get the chance to say that they've been a part of. We saw the way our roster filled up, and we saw how much potential we had to be a great team to do great things," said Gatlin.
Prairieville plays Slidell on Thursday, Mar. 5.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family speaks out after human remains identified in Tangipahoa Parish
-
Alleged Roblox programmer arrested for possession of child sex doll along with...
-
Appeals court affirms decision to have new judge handle Madison Brooks-related case
-
Southern University System asks legislature for $19 million in one-time money
-
Louisiana lawmakers look to ban lab-grown meat
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball prepare for First Round of NCAA Tournament
-
Casan Evans' career night leads LSU to a win over Oklahoma
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC home opener
-
Southern women's basketball prepares for their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance
-
LSU's Kailin Chio continues red hot run of performances