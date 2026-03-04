65°
Latest Weather Blog
Man indicted for manslaughter, drug charges after fentanyl overdose
BATON ROUGE - A man was indicted Wednesday for manslaughter alongside drug charges after he allegedly dealt fentanyl that officials say possibly contributed to an overdose, court documents say.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Losand Mansion was selling green fentanyl around the Baton Rouge area; agents were also contacted by homicide detectives regarding a fatal fentanyl overdose in Oct. 2025, which is around the same time they began investigating Mansion.
Trending News
Mansion was arrested in November 2025. He was indicted for manslaughter, possession with intent to distribute psilocybin and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bicyclist struck by BRPD officer traveling 83 mph in a 25-mph zone...
-
Crawfish industry facing labor shortage due to federal immigration caps, state agriculture...
-
PVC manufacturer Shintech to invest $3.4 billion to upgrade existing Iberville Parish...
-
State Livestock Brand Commission microchips saddles at event in Tangipahoa Parish
-
State insurance commissioner is focusing insurance discounts for fortified roofs
Sports Video
-
LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game