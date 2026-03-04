Man indicted for manslaughter, drug charges after fentanyl overdose

BATON ROUGE - A man was indicted Wednesday for manslaughter alongside drug charges after he allegedly dealt fentanyl that officials say possibly contributed to an overdose, court documents say.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Losand Mansion was selling green fentanyl around the Baton Rouge area; agents were also contacted by homicide detectives regarding a fatal fentanyl overdose in Oct. 2025, which is around the same time they began investigating Mansion.

Mansion was arrested in November 2025. He was indicted for manslaughter, possession with intent to distribute psilocybin and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.