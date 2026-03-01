67°
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
BATON ROUGE - The same team that combined for 34 runs over three games in Jacksonville, Fla. has tallied nine hits it its last two games. The bats were quiet, but a productive start from William Schmidt led the Tigers to a 3-0 win over Dartmouth.
Schmidt once again delivered a quality outing on the mound on a Sunday. Schmidt went 7.1 innings and struck out nine batters on the day with no walks. Jaden Noot ended up getting the save.
The Tigers' struggles on offense don't seem to be affecting Jake Brown. The junior hit his fifth home run of the season and brought in two runs. Two of LSU's four hits were Brown's.
