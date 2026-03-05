2une In Previews: Mt. Zion First Baptist Church celebrating rededication this weekend

BATON ROUGE — Mt. Zion First Baptist Church is unveiling major renovations to the 168-year-old house of worship this weekend.

The church where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached will hold a rededication ceremony on Saturday at 4 p.m., an event that will include an appearance from Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, Senior Pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, New York. Musical guests Clarence Jones and Heritage will provide music for the rededication.

On Sunday morning, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9 a.m., followed by a rededication worship service at 9:30 a.m. that will be led by Pastor Rene F. Brown.

"This weekend represents more than a building," Pastor Brown said. "It represents God's faithfulness, the sacrifice of those who came before us, and our continued commitment to serve this community with excellence and love."

The public is invited to attend the rededication of the church located at 356 T.J. Jemison Boulevard.