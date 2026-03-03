Bicyclist struck by BRPD officer traveling 83 mph in a 25-mph zone sues cop, agency, city

BATON ROUGE — A bicyclist struck by a Baton Rouge Police officer last March filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the officer, BRPD and the city of Baton Rouge, alleging their negligence caused his injuries.

Dwayne Washington was hit while riding on Louise Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive on March 16, 2025. Washington says Officer Stefan Jones was traveling at 83 mph in a stretch of Louise Street that has a 25 mph speed limit, and that Jones was distracted by his cell phone.

Video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit shows the moment Jones hit Washington. In the video, Jones can be seen on his phone while speeding down the street, moments before the crash. Washington suffered multiple shattered bones, a brain bleed and had to stay in the hospital for four months, undergoing multiple surgeries.

Lawyer Lamont Hills will hold a press conference on Wednesday with more information about the lawsuit. Washington is seeking damage for his medical bills and for his physical and mental pain.

Baton Rouge Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained footage from Jones' body-worn camera through a public records request. Initially, the department handed over video that was completely blurred, but after the station's lawyers got involved, the department handed over unredacted footage.