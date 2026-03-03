Latest Weather Blog
Bicyclist struck by BRPD officer traveling 83 mph in a 25-mph zone sues cop, agency, city
BATON ROUGE — A bicyclist struck by a Baton Rouge Police officer last March filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the officer, BRPD and the city of Baton Rouge, alleging their negligence caused his injuries.
Dwayne Washington was hit while riding on Louise Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive on March 16, 2025. Washington says Officer Stefan Jones was traveling at 83 mph in a stretch of Louise Street that has a 25 mph speed limit, and that Jones was distracted by his cell phone.
Video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit shows the moment Jones hit Washington. In the video, Jones can be seen on his phone while speeding down the street, moments before the crash. Washington suffered multiple shattered bones, a brain bleed and had to stay in the hospital for four months, undergoing multiple surgeries.
Lawyer Lamont Hills will hold a press conference on Wednesday with more information about the lawsuit. Washington is seeking damage for his medical bills and for his physical and mental pain.
Baton Rouge Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained footage from Jones' body-worn camera through a public records request. Initially, the department handed over video that was completely blurred, but after the station's lawyers got involved, the department handed over unredacted footage.
While it was determined that Jones, who had his lights activated as he responded to a call, had a green light, the officer's body camera shows that he was looking up something on his phone right before the crash. And after Jones exits the patrol car, the voice of a woman he was on the phone with can be heard.
Trending News
Chief TJ Morse said the internal investigators determined Jones was not distracted by the cell phone and was looking up the location for the call he was responding to.
In his lawsuit, Washington says Jones failed to keep a proper lookout while driving and failed to keep his vehicle under control. Among other allegations, Washington says operated the police car "in a wanton and reckless manner with no regard for the safety and rights of others."
He also says the city failed to train Jones properly and was negligent in hiring him.
Jones was placed on leave in January after being accused of misdemeanor sexual battery after he was seen on videotape putting his hand on a gas station employee's backside. He's also been accused of falsifying military orders, threatening college students with a Taser and damaging an air-conditioning unit at a business.
He resigned ahead of a disciplinary hearing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Public Service Commission candidates speak to voters at summit
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating three grass fires in the same neighborhood
-
Bicyclist struck by BRPD officer traveling 83 mph in a 25-mph zone...
-
Two Istrouma High employees on admin leave after gun goes off in...
-
Louisiana education department says it is addressing special education concerns from federal...
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman