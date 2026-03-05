Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette

LAFAYETTE - No. 2 LSU baseball loses it's second straight game as the Tigers fell to UL-Lafayette 7-2 Wednesday night.

LSU's only scoring play was a two-run homer from Trent Caraway.

The Tigers pitching staff had their own issues as well. LSU used eight pitchers who gave up nine hits, seven earned runs and only struck out nine out of 37 batters faced. The staff was also responsible for three wild pitches.

The defensive issues from Monday carried over to this game as LSU committed three errors. That makes seven errors in their last two games.

LSU is back at home this weekend for a series against Sacramento State starting Friday at 6:30 p.m.