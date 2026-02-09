Larry Davis announces campaign shift from 5th Congressional District to 6th

BATON ROUGE — Larry Davis announced Monday that he will run in Louisiana's 6th Congressional District rather than the 5th District.

"Louisiana’s 5th District has strong conservative voices, and we trust that a good candidate will emerge there. Rather than divide ourselves in an internal contest, we’re choosing unity and wisdom," Davis said on social media.

The 6th District is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields.