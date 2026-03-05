Man arrested in Texas booked into Assumption Parish jail following Louisiana child porn investigation

PIERRE PART — A man was arrested in Texas and booked into the Assumption Parish Jail following a child sexual abuse material investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

LBI agents began investigating Kyler Montelaro, 19, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to agents, the crime occurred on La. 70 South in Pierre Part.

Montelaro was eventually apprehended in Lumberton, Texas, on Wednesday. He was booked into the Hardin County Jail and waived extradition before being transported to Assumption Parish.

Once in Louisiana, he was booked on 12 counts of distributing child sexual abuse material depicting a juvenile under the age of 13.