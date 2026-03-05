One person hospitalized after crash along I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN — One person was injured and recovering after being removed from a car crash along I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday.

West Baton Rouge Fire officials said firefighters and medical personnel "worked tirelessly" to extricate a person at the scene of the crash, which saw a white pickup truck drive off the roadway and sustain damage.

The injured person was taken to the hospital.