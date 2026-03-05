70°
Latest Weather Blog
One person hospitalized after crash along I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish
PORT ALLEN — One person was injured and recovering after being removed from a car crash along I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday.
West Baton Rouge Fire officials said firefighters and medical personnel "worked tirelessly" to extricate a person at the scene of the crash, which saw a white pickup truck drive off the roadway and sustain damage.
The injured person was taken to the hospital.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pedestrian struck, hospitalized early Thursday morning along Rieger Road
-
2une In Previews: Mt. Zion First Baptist Church celebrating rededication this weekend
-
Prairieville man shares experience being stuck in Dubai with family amid conflict...
-
Twin brothers, with wives who share name, become first-time fathers on same...
-
Man indicted for manslaughter, drug charges after fentanyl overdose
Sports Video
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette
-
LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...