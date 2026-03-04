66°
LSP: Five 18-wheelers involved in I-10 wrecks at Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, both directions blocked
WHISKEY BAY - Both directions of I-10 at the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge were closed due to wrecks involving multiple 18-wheelers.
Police officials said five 18-wheelers were involved in crashes on both the east and west sides.
Louisiana State Police issued a travel advisory, saying they are working multiple crashes in the area and that motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
The eastbound side of the bridge was reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m. The westbound side reopened just before 6:30 p.m.
No other information is immediately available.
