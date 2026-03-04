Family members identify utility worker injured in Baton Rouge

Credit: GoFundMe

BATON ROUGE - The family of a utility worker who fell from a bucket truck that caught fire Tuesday started a GoFundMe for him.

It happened around 12 p.m. at the intersection of Evangeline Street and North Foster Drive. The worker, identified as Bevan Dupre by the GoFundMe, was taken to a hospital with burns in serious condition.

His sister, Caroline, launched the fundraiser to support her brother and his family.