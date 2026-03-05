70°
Southern University delays start time amid campus-wide power outage
BATON ROUGE — Southern University's campus experienced a power outage Thursday morning.
The outage was first reported at 7:15 a.m., and the school's facilities team was assessing the cause.
As a result of the outage, the campus will open late at 10 a.m., with midterm exams scheduled between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. being rescheduled.
Breakfast service at Mayberry and Dunn halls will be pick-up only, the school added.
