Southern University delays start time amid campus-wide power outage

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's campus experienced a power outage Thursday morning.

The outage was first reported at 7:15 a.m., and the school's facilities team was assessing the cause.

As a result of the outage, the campus will open late at 10 a.m., with midterm exams scheduled between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. being rescheduled.

Breakfast service at Mayberry and Dunn halls will be pick-up only, the school added.