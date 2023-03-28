75°
Potential chemical spill in Tickfaw River near Lake Maurepas believed to be paint; officials say all readings normal

2 hours 57 minutes ago Tuesday, March 28 2023 Mar 28, 2023 March 28, 2023 10:53 AM March 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
File photo: Lake Maurepas

SPRINGFIELD - A possible chemical spill in the Tickfaw River Monday afternoon is believed to have been caused by water-soluble paint, officials say. 

The Department of Environmental Quality initially responded to the area where the river empties into Lake Maurepas due to reports of a "bluish sheen" in the water Monday afternoon. 

DEQ said Tuesday morning that as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the sheen was still unidentified, but officials believe it to have been a type of water-soluble paint that was dumped into the river. 

DEQ conducted several tests in the area and reported that there was no sign of fish kill, no odor, and no dangerous compounds in the air. 

