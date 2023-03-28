75°
Latest Weather Blog
Potential chemical spill in Tickfaw River near Lake Maurepas believed to be paint; officials say all readings normal
SPRINGFIELD - A possible chemical spill in the Tickfaw River Monday afternoon is believed to have been caused by water-soluble paint, officials say.
The Department of Environmental Quality initially responded to the area where the river empties into Lake Maurepas due to reports of a "bluish sheen" in the water Monday afternoon.
DEQ said Tuesday morning that as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the sheen was still unidentified, but officials believe it to have been a type of water-soluble paint that was dumped into the river.
Trending News
DEQ conducted several tests in the area and reported that there was no sign of fish kill, no odor, and no dangerous compounds in the air.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CONTENT WARNING: Video shows Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
-
Judy in Disguise @ 55 - Sunday Journal
-
Vehicle fire on I-110 Tuesday morning
-
Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill; Two Louisiana natives...
-
New Mississippi River bridge location still undecided but will have tolls, DOTD...
Sports Video
-
Lady Tigers celebrate as they punch their ticket to the Final Four
-
LSU women's basketball, prepping for Elite 8, has a unique fan watching...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Sweet 16
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover