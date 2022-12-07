Police swarm levee near downtown Baton Rouge after person reportedly vanished in Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE - Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge after getting reports that a person disappeared in the Mississippi River.

Witnesses said that person went into the water late Wednesday morning in the area of North Street and River Road. Several police officers were seen searching along the water's edge just before noon.

No other details on the situation were immediately available.

This is a developing story.