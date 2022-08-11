78°
Police: Shots fired from car put one victim in hospital late Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting late Wednesday night that allegedly happened near Choctaw Drive.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was called to a local hospital after a reported shooting victim had arrived there. Police said a car had pulled up next to the victim's and fired at them, inflicting reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim was able to drive themselves to the hospital.
The shooting allegedly happened near the intersection of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Avenue.
