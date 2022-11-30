64°
Police seeking 18-year-old suspect in shopping center carjacking

By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - An 18-year-old is wanted for allegedly participating in an October carjacking, according to police. 

The Gonzales Police Department announced that James D. Earl, 18, was wanted in an investigation into a reported carjacking that happened on Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center. Earl allegedly participated in the carjacking along with Ricky Williams Jr., who was arrested after the theft led to a chase and the car crashing into a nearby home

Anyone with information regarding James Earl is encouraged to call the Gonzales Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

