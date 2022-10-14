64°
Police: Officer was rushing to 'emergency call' moments before violent crash Thursday night

Friday, October 14 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An officer was on his way to an "emergency call" when he slammed into a truck Thursday night, sending both drivers to a hospital. 

The wreck happened on Greenwell Springs Road, just east of Airline Highway, around 10 p.m. Thursday. Video from the scene showed a fully-marked BRPD patrol unit with its front end smashed. 

On Friday, police said the officer was responding to an "emergency call" with lights and sirens when a pickup truck turned left onto Greenwell Springs Road from a parking lot. The officer then crashed into the truck.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. 

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

