Police: Officer was rushing to 'emergency call' moments before violent crash Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - An officer was on his way to an "emergency call" when he slammed into a truck Thursday night, sending both drivers to a hospital.
The wreck happened on Greenwell Springs Road, just east of Airline Highway, around 10 p.m. Thursday. Video from the scene showed a fully-marked BRPD patrol unit with its front end smashed.
On Friday, police said the officer was responding to an "emergency call" with lights and sirens when a pickup truck turned left onto Greenwell Springs Road from a parking lot. The officer then crashed into the truck.
Both drivers were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
