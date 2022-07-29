87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Man killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue died from multiple gunshot wounds

4 hours 16 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, July 29 2022 Jul 29, 2022 July 29, 2022 5:55 AM July 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man shot to death on Scotland Avenue Thursday evening died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, near Scenic Highway.

A male victim, who police identified as Roland Moore, 35, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and the coroner's office was notified, according to police.

Trending News

Moore's death is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days