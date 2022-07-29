Police: Man killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue died from multiple gunshot wounds

BATON ROUGE - A man shot to death on Scotland Avenue Thursday evening died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, near Scenic Highway.

A male victim, who police identified as Roland Moore, 35, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and the coroner's office was notified, according to police.

Moore's death is currently being investigated as a homicide.