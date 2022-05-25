72°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Man arrested for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl, recording abuse
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl and recording the assault using his phone.
According to arrest reports, 51-year-old Ronald Thibodeaux inappropriately touched the girl in multiple places. The girl told her mother and medical professionals about the abuse, and officers put a warrant out for Thibodeaux's arrest on May 10.
Trending News
Thibodeaux was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one charge of indecent behavior with juveniles. Bond has not yet been set.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
It's been 58 years since the Comite was cleaned, and some residents...
-
Gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers in Texas school rampage
-
Sheriff's deputy shot, wounded in St. Tammany; 13-year-old suspect in custody
-
Baton Rouge security company offers active-shooter technology as part of security training
-
Central City Council approves funding for more license plate readers
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...