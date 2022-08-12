84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Man arrested for Gonzales shooting that left two injured, caught in Baton Rouge

3 hours 17 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, August 12 2022 Aug 12, 2022 August 12, 2022 8:21 AM August 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Police arrested a suspect in a Gonzales shooting that injured two people earlier this week.

Jerome Bergeron was arrested Friday morning at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.

According to police, Bergeron jumped out of a car and started firing at four people walking down South Abe Street on Monday night.

Officers said one person hit by bullets was taken to a hospital from the scene with serious injuries. Another person was taken to an emergency room and was released after treatment.

Trending News

Bergeron was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days