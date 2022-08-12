84°
Police: Man arrested for Gonzales shooting that left two injured, caught in Baton Rouge
GONZALES - Police arrested a suspect in a Gonzales shooting that injured two people earlier this week.
Jerome Bergeron was arrested Friday morning at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
According to police, Bergeron jumped out of a car and started firing at four people walking down South Abe Street on Monday night.
Officers said one person hit by bullets was taken to a hospital from the scene with serious injuries. Another person was taken to an emergency room and was released after treatment.
Bergeron was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
