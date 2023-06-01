91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police make arrest in fatal Nov. 2022 shooting on Boardwalk Drive

1 hour 17 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, June 01 2023 Jun 1, 2023 June 01, 2023 3:27 PM June 01, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for murder more than six months after a fatal shooting that killed one person. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 32-year-old Addaryl Young was arrested on Thursday for the murder of 24-year-old Hentrell Johnson on Nov. 11, 2022. 

Young was booked for second-degree murder.

