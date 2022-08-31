86°
Police investigating double shooting on North Foster Drive early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A reported shooting early Wednesday morning allegedly left two people injured on North Foster Drive, officials say.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded near Winbourne Avenue around 2:30 a.m. to a shooting that is "believed to involve two victims."
The victims' injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
This is a developing story.
