Police investigating deadly Halloween night shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night near Plank Road.
Baton Rouge Police say they were called to the 3900 block of N. 38th Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived on scene they found 37-year-old Justin Abadie in his car suffering from gunshot wounds. Abadie was transferred to a local hospital where he later died.
Police are still investigating, anyone with information is asked to call, Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
