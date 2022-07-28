79°
Police investigating body found inside car on Highland Road near I-10 exit

Thursday, July 28 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a body found in a car on Highland Road near I-10 Thursday evening.

Officers have closed off Highland Road at the intersection of Terrace Avenue, as well as the I-10 exit ramp.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a body was discovered around 6 p.m. inside a car at the scene. No further details have been released.

This is a developing story.

