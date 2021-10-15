Police investigate double-shooting on Southern University campus

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Southern University's campus early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., in the back of campus, near the dorms.

The victims, who are reportedly not Southern University students, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Southern sent notice of the shooting through the "JagSafe" Text alert around 3 a.m. - 3:30 a.m.

Southern University Police and Baton Rouge Police are investigating the incident.