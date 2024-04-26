Louisiana Pirate Festival Pageant sashes and crown stolen, organizers say

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Pirate Festival Pageant's crown and sashes were stolen from a car around East State Street and the Lakeview Apartment area, according to the organizers' Facebook.

The post says that the items were locked in the trunk of a vehicle and that a scanner was used to gain entry into the vehicle.

"I hope this will be a PSA for all our queens, that be aware of your surroundings and even though it was locked and secured, someone with bad intentions still gained access," the post said.