75°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Pirate Festival Pageant sashes and crown stolen, organizers say
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Pirate Festival Pageant's crown and sashes were stolen from a car around East State Street and the Lakeview Apartment area, according to the organizers' Facebook.
The post says that the items were locked in the trunk of a vehicle and that a scanner was used to gain entry into the vehicle.
Trending News
"I hope this will be a PSA for all our queens, that be aware of your surroundings and even though it was locked and secured, someone with bad intentions still gained access," the post said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dancing for Big Buddy takes the floor Saturday night to raise money...
-
New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction from landmark...
-
WATCH: U.S.S. Kidd moving downstream for much-needed repairs
-
Louisiana lawmakers propose budget cuts impacting teacher pay and early childhood education
-
IDEA University Prep on Plank Road to close at the end of...
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season