Police found 180 pounds of cocaine after trooper shot, killed suspect on I-10

BATON ROUGE - A state trooper shot and killed a suspect who was reportedly hauling drugs after what started as a high-speed chase on I-10 late Thursday night.

The chase began west of LA 415 shortly before 10 p.m. and made its way across the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge.

State Police said Friday that the suspect — Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas — caused several wrecks while speeding away, prompting troopers to halt the chase. However, police found him again after his SUV struck several cars and stalled near the I-10/110 split in Baton Rouge.

Reza-Navarro tried running away from the crash scene and was confronted by police near the Terrace Street exit on I-10 East. State Police said it's still investigating what led to the trooper shooting Reza-Navarro.

"Reza-Navarro was observed leaving the scene on foot. For reasons still under investigation, a Trooper discharged his firearm shortly after coming into contact with Reza-Navarro," State Police said in a statement. "Despite contacting EMS and rendering aid, Reza-Navarro succumbed to his injuries at the scene."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned that troopers found more than 180 pounds of cocaine in a suitcase inside the SUV.

The trooper was unharmed and has been placed on administrative leave while the agency investigates.

The I-10/I-110 split was reopened shortly before 6 a.m., hours after the shooting.