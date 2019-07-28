Police: Driver lied about I-10 crash that killed Baton Rouge man

ST. JOHN PARISH - A Baton Rouge man has been arrested in connection with a crash that left another native dead back in June.

State police announced 50-year-old Ivan Johnson was arrested in Livingston Parish Wednesday after DNA evidence revealed that Johnson was driving at the time of the crash, contradicting his original account of the incident. Medical records also revealed his blood-alcohol content was over the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Police say the truck was traveling at high speeds along I-10 in St. John the Baptist Parish when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to flip several times. LSP said 59-year-old Anthony Lewis of Baton Rouge was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Two other people, identified as Ivan Johnson and Carlos Moore were inside the vehicle at the time and were hospitalized with moderate injuries. Investigators had been working to determine the exact seating of the occupants since June 9, the night of the crash.

Johnson was arrested Wednesday and will be charged with vehicular homicide, obstruction of justice, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.