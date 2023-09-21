Police chase from Assumption Parish to Gonzales leads to one arrest

BELLE ROSE - A police chase from Assumption Parish to Gonzales resulted in the suspect fleeing on foot and being arrested shortly after, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to police, Keifer Andrew Jones, of Belle Rose, Louisiana, committed a traffic violation on LA 308, which led to a pursuit through Donaldsonville and over the Sunshine Bridge to I-10 Sorrento before the chase was stopped near the LA 44/I-10 exit in Gonzales. Jones fled on foot and was captured a short time later.

A K-9 unit detected controlled dangerous substances in the car, which led to a quantity of hydrocodone being seized.

Jones was treated from a Gonzales hospital before being taken in custody of the Gonzales Police Department to face related there. He was then transferred to Assumption Parish Detention Center with charges including aggravated flight from an officer, possession of hydrocodone, resisting an officer, and speeding.