Police captain allegedly took cash to erase ticket, stole money from narcotics fund

NEW ROADS - A longtime police officer was arrested after he allegedly took bribes in order to get rid of a ticket and stole money from a department account.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that Shane Fabre had been booked into the parish jail earlier this week. According to the arrest warrant, a couple gave Fabre, a captain with the New Roads Police Department, $100 cash to expunge the woman's disturbing the peace offense earlier this year. Despite the bribe, the woman was arrested in October on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court.

The department launched an internal investigation after another high-ranking officer received a written statement from the woman's boyfriend saying she was arrested despite paying off Fabre. The man also said he marched into the station in late October, located Fabre, and demanded his money back. Fabre eventually gave him cash out of his wallet after repeated demands, according to arrest documents.

Initially, Fabre denied taking the bribe but admitted to crime just before coming in for a lie-detector test. He said he took the money but ultimately forgot to take care of the misdemeanor. Fabre also admitted to taking $95 from an informant fund because he had no money to celebrate his upcoming birthday.

Fabre is facing charges of malfeasance in office, public bribery and misdemeanor theft.