Police arrest man who held woman at gunpoint, shot through door after she pushed him out of house

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man wanted for attempted murder after he held a woman at gunpoint in an attempt to stay at her house longer.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers arrested Cody Crump, 31, for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, and other violent charges. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

Arrest documents read that Crump arrived at a woman's house to spend time together on June 12. When they were in the woman's bedroom, Crump reportedly got violent with the woman, grabbing her throat. When the woman told him to leave, Crump allegedly threatened her with a handgun, saying "you think this b**** won't shoot."

Fearing for her life, the woman allowed Crump to stay longer but later tried to force him out of the house again. According to arrest documents, when Crump turned around to spit out of the open door, she pushed him out and closed the door. Crump managed to fire a single shot, which went through the door and hit the woman in multiple places.

Arrest documents also showed that Crump was wanted for attempted first-degree murder in 2015 and 2019 as well as attempted second-degree murder in 2015 as well.